Trump ‘filled with sadness’ after death of secret service agent in Scotland

Donald Trump has said his heart is “filled with sadness” over the death of a US secret service agent who suffered a stroke during the president’s recent visit to his Turnberry golf resort. The agent, named by the White House as Nole Edward Remagen, was in Scotland working on presidential protection when he fell ill on Sunday. Mr Remagen, a former US marine who had 19 years’ experience in the secret service, died in Scotland on Tuesday, surrounded by members of his family.

In a statement, President Trump said: “Our hearts are filled with sadness over the loss of a beloved and devoted special agent, husband, and father. “Our prayers are with special agent Remagen’s loved ones, including his wife and two young children. We grieve with them and with his secret service colleagues, who have lost a friend and a brother.” Mr Trump said the agent, a five-year veteran of the marines, was “among the elite heroes” who serve in the presidential protection division of the secret service.

