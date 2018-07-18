Trump: Montenegro’s aggressive people could start World War Three

US president Donald Trump has taken another jab at Nato, questioning whether the alliance’s mutual defence pact might conceivably let tiny Montenegro’s “very aggressive people” start the Third World War.

Mr Trump made the comments in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News Channel, conducted on Monday after the Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin.

The president and Mr Carlson were discussing Nato when the Fox News host questioned why his son should have to defend Montenegro if it is attacked.