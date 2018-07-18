UK Weather forecast: Dry with sunny spells for most on Thursday

This Evening and Tonight: Any showers will fade through the evening, leaving a dry night with variable amounts of cloud but still plenty of clear spells. Feeling cool in the northwest, but warmer in the southeast.

Thursday: Most parts will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday, however cloud and rain will reach northwest Scotland during the afternoon. Becoming very warm in the sunshine across the south.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Friday; fairly cloudy with rain across the north and west and perhaps thunderstorms in the southeast. Drier and brighter at the weekend but cloudier in the far northwest with rain.