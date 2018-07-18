What is Theresa May's cunning plan for Brexit (and her survival)?

After the tumultuous events of the last few days, you might be tempted to believe that the PM's planning horizon is roughly six hours - because since she agreed her Brexit plan at Chequers, she's been clinging to office by the tips of her exquisitely manicured fingers.

That is certainly the view of one senior Tory, who told me "it's all about numbers and letters to Graham Brady [letters calling for a change of leadership]; their sole focus is survival, not doing the right thing".

That MP is not a lone voice. But although the PM seems more at the mercy of events - and her own divided party - than any PM in decades, she does have a route map.

This is it.

She hopes and expects that the rest of the EU 27 will have agreed her third-way Brexit plan by the late autumn.

And yes of course that cannot remotely be taken for granted - for all the reasons I've been banging on about for days (the EU thinks Mogg's amendments blow up both the crucial Northern Ireland backstop, without which no deal of any sort is possible, and May's complicated customs plan, the Facilitated Customs Arrangement).

But let's make the challenging assumption that Angela Merkel has the will and authority to force agreement around some kind of compromise Brexit on 26 other EU governments that is not a million miles from May's white-paper plan (this is a thought experiment, not a forecast).

According to those close to May, and her thinking, the PM would then expect that all but 20 of her MPs would vote for that compromise - and that opposition from roughly 20 of the European Research Group's Brexit ultras would be offset by support from rebellious Labour MPs also of a Brexity bent.