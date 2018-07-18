- ITV Report
-
Woman miraculously escapes injury after cycling into gap of moving drawbridge in Wisconsin
A cyclist has miraculously escaped injury after falling into the gap of a moving drawbridge.
Despite the warning barriers' red flashing lights, she weaved past the gate blocking access to the Wisconsin bridge.
A surveillance camera captured her falling into the space between the two halves of the drawbridge.
She was rescued moments later by onlookers who pulled her and the bike out.
Police say she has been treated at a hospital for facial injuries.