Work to dismantle fire-ravaged Mackintosh Building progresses

New pictures show the painstaking work to dismantle parts of Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building after it was gutted by a second devastating fire. Experts ruled that sections of the renowned building had to be removed on safety grounds after flames tore through the art school on June 15. The fire took hold amid a major restoration project following another large blaze at the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed school in 2014, with nearby properties including music venue the O2 ABC also affected.

The fire is the second to devastate the Mack in recent years Credit: David Cheskin/PA

Work by structural engineers David Narro Associates and GSA contractor Reigart will see removed parts moved into storage with the hope the Mack, as it is affectionately known, can be rebuilt. They confirmed on Wednesday the work which began last week has been going to schedule, with three cranes operating on site for 12 hours almost every day. The central section of the south facade, above Sauchiehall Street, has been lowered and the south-east staircase – one of the most fragile areas of the building – has been taken down safely.

Work is continuing to dismantle parts of the school Credit: David Cheskin/PA