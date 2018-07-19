Anger as video emerges showing Gareth Southgate underground sign being ripped down

Video has been posted online showing a member of the public ripping down a Tube sign at the temporarily renamed Gareth Southgate station.

On Monday, Transport for London (TfL) announced that Southgate Tube station will be rebranded Gareth Southgate for 48 hours to celebrate the England manager’s successful World Cup campaign.

Southgate guided a youthful England team to fourth place in Russia - their best result since they also lost in the semi-final at Italia 90.

The rebranded Tube signs were due to be removed overnight Tuesday, but video shows a woman pulling down a sign – much to the annoyance of those on Twitter.