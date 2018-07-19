Archaeologists strike for second day in pay dispute

Archaeologists have staged a second day of strike action over a 10% pay dispute.

Unite members working for the Irish Archaeological Consultancy (IAC) are involved in a 24-hour stoppage at the site on Aungier Street in Dublin.

The union said the industrial action was over the pay dispute and the firm’s refusal to engage with Unite.

It follows on from a 24-hour strike at the N22 bypass scheme in Macroom last week.

Pickets have been placed at the entrances to the site at Aungier Street, Stephen Street Upper and Great Longford Street.

Some 25 archaeologists have taken part in Thursday’s strike.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Richie Browne said: “We served a 10% pay claim on the company last February and they responded by saying they only dealt directly with their employees, that they didn’t recognise Unite.

“On the foot of that we directed the matter to the WRC (Workplace Relations Commission), but the company refused to attend (meetings) with the WRC.

“We then balloted for industrial action and got an overwhelming mandate for industrial action.