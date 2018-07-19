Axe-wielding shop assistant guilty of hacking colleague to death

An axe-wielding shop assistant has been found guilty of hacking a colleague to death amid fears of being sent back to Pakistan.

Over-stayer Imran Muhammed attacked married father-of-seven Seyed Khan, 49, who suspected him of stealing money.

Mr Khan was taken by surprise and suffered at least 12 blows to the head when he turned up for a shift at A-Z Furniture and Carpets in Ilford, east London, on January 24.

Muhammed, 31, then wheeled the body in a shopping trolley from a nearby supermarket and dumped it in undergrowth at Ilford cemetery, jurors heard.

He went on to clean up the blood and “coolly and deliberately” call police to report he had been robbed and slashed with glass on the arm to “spin a false story”, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Khan’s body was found eight days later after a search with a specially trained police dog, and the defendant was arrested in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Tim Cray said the defendant did not dispute the killing or that he tried to cover his tracks, but claimed loss of control following a sexual advance.

He said: “The defendant claims that Seyed was trying to blackmail and rape him and that as a result, he snapped, lost his self control and killed Seyed.”

But the prosecution assert the defendant had lied and it was a “planned and deliberate murder”.

In the weeks before the killing, the victim told his wife that an employee had been stealing money but begged him to take pity.

Muhammed had previous convictions for dishonesty and was an over-stayer in the country, giving him a motive to kill, the court heard.

Jurors were told that four days before the attack, Muhammed searched the internet for “how to kill a man with a hammer”, with a punch, and “brain injuries”.

The defendant, from Ilford, east London, denied murder, maintaining he was being sexually attacked.

A jury rejected his explanation and convicted him by a majority of 11 to one after 13 hours and 25 minutes.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday.