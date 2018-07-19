Can Boris Johnson still become Prime Minister or has his stint as Foreign Secretary ruined his chances?

After declaring on Wednesday “it is not too late to save Brexit” – was Boris Johnson also saying to the Conservative Party – it’s still not too late for him to be the PM to deliver Brexit?

Theresa May has walked a tightrope ever since her former Brexit Secretary, David Davis resigned, triggering several more to depart including Johnson.

She has managed to survive but will now have to contend with her former Foreign Secretary on the backbenches.

Will his resignation be prove to be an astute political move leading to another bite at the Tory leadership?