Breakthrough in long-running train guards’ dispute

Workers at Greater Anglia have accepted an offer to end the guards’ dispute in an “important breakthrough” in the long-running rows over driver-only trains. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted by 9-1 on an 80% turnout in favour of a deal the union says “enshrines” the guarantee of a guard on trains. The union said the deal “calls a halt” to extending driver-only operation of trains.

The union held 12 strikes against Greater Anglia in the past year Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

The RMT has been embroiled in disputes over the role of guards for over two years, with a series of strikes called against five rail operators. The union held 12 strikes against Greater Anglia in the past year. The union said the Greater Anglia agreement shows what can be agreed through “serious negotiations” with train operators, and turns the spotlight on South Western Railway (SWR) where eight days of strike action is due to start next Thursday.

