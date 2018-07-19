Calls for Tory chairman and Government Chief Whip to quit in voting row

Chief Whip Julian Smith and Tory chairman Brandon Lewis are under intense pressure to quit in a row over claims they adopted murky tactics during a crucial Brexit vote. A Tory former minister joined Labour in calling for the resignations after it emerged the failure to keep to a voting pact was actually planned rather than an “error” as claimed. Theresa May is facing calls to apologise for misleading MPs about what happened and told she must sack the two men if they did not go voluntarily. The decision to deploy dark arts tactics during the knife-edge vote on Tuesday drew criticism from across the political divide.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “The Tories’ story is changing by the minute as they desperately scramble to cover up their appalling actions. “This Government is rotten to its core. Julian Smith and Brandon Lewis must now resign or be sacked, and Theresa May must apologise for misleading the House.” Tory former minister Anna Soubry, a leading Remainer, said: “If true this is appalling and those responsible must resign. If we cannot behave with honour we are nothing.” Conservative Brexiteer Peter Bone said he was “very concerned” to hear that a pairing had been broken. Conservative MP Heidi Allen said: “No matter how tough the going gets, principle, integrity and standards matter. Without those, what’s left?”

Mr Lewis had been “paired” with Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson, meaning neither would walk through the voting lobbies. Mrs May told MPs the breaking of the pair was “done in error”. But The Times reported that the party chairman and two other Tory MPs were told by Mr Smith that they should go ahead and vote despite being paired. It said the two unnamed MPs both sought further advice and ignored the instruction. The Conservative Party did not deny the allegations. Ms Swinson said: “Well … This reflects pretty badly on those peddling the ‘honest mistake’ nonsense. “To be fair, hats off to the two MPs who told their chief whip to take a running jump when he asked them to break a pairing just because the govt might lose.”

