Check pee before you flush, campaign urges

Adults are being urged to check their pee before they flush to help detect cancer early. A new campaign by Public Health England is encouraging people who spot blood in their urine, even if it is just once, to visit their doctor. Blood in wee can be a key symptom of bladder and kidney cancers. However only 16% of adults aged 50 and over in England check the colour of their urine every time they go the toilet, a survey by PHE found. This is despite over 50s being most at risk from these cancers.

Women are less likely to check their urine every time, with just 12% of doing so, compared to 20% of men. Professor Julia Verne, from PHE, said: “It is vital that people know that blood in pee could be a sign of cancer. “Our research shows only a small number of people check the colour of their pee every time they go to the toilet. “People need to get into the habit of looking before they flush to spot any signs of blood in their pee. “And if there is blood, they shouldn’t hesitate about going to their GP. This will help diagnose more people at the early stages, when cancer is more treatable – improving their chances of living longer.”

What blood in urine could look like Credit: Public Health England/PA