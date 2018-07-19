Comcast abandons pursuit of 21st Century Fox assets to focus on rival Sky bid

US cable giant Comcast has dropped plans to bid for Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox assets, with plans to focus solely on a £26 billion takeover of UK broadcaster Sky.

In a statement released on Thursday, Comcast said it “does not intend to pursue” the acquisition of Fox assets which it has already agreed to sell to Walt Disney, “and, instead, will focus on our recommended offer for Sky”.

Disney had raised its offer for Fox assets to 71 billion US dollars (£54.7 billion ), outbidding Comcast’s 65 billion US dollar (£50 billion) bid.

Comcast chairman and chief executive Brian L. Roberts said: “I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company.”

Sky shares were down 1.8% following the news.

It is the latest twist in a takeover saga engulfing the UK broadcaster, which is facing a rival takeover offer from Fox.

Comcast recently increased its offer for Sky to £26 billion, just hours after Fox hiked its bid for the UK broadcaster to £24.5 billion.

All eyes are now on Fox to see if it will increase its offer for the 61% of Sky that it does not already own.