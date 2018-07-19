Commemorative china celebrates Charles’s 70th

The Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday is being celebrated with a range of official commemorative china. Heir to the throne Charles reaches his milestone birthday in November. The Royal Collection Trust is marking the occasion with a host of blue, red and gold china souvenirs.

The Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday china Credit: Royal Collection Trust/The Queen/PA

The pieces feature a specially painted coat of arms with the shield of the Duchy of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales’s Red Dragon badge, and daffodils, the national flower of Wales.

The birthday tankard Credit: Royal Collection Trust/The Queen/PA

Among the range is a tankard for £39, a tea cup and saucer for £55, a side plate for £39 and a limited edition round box for £125.

The limited edition round box Credit: Royal Collection Trust/The Queen/PA

A limited edition rectangular tray is £145, while a limited edition charger plate costs £195.

The charger plate Credit: Royal Collection Trust/The Queen/PA

The commemorative china has been handmade in the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent and gilded with 22-carat gold. Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14 1948 at Buckingham Palace – the eldest son of Princess Elizabeth, now the Queen, and the Duke of Edinburgh. He became heir apparent on the death of his grandfather King George VI in 1952 when he was only three years old, and is now the longest serving heir to the throne in British history.

The Queen and Charles with performers at the Royal Albert Hall Credit: Andrew Parsons/Sunday Times/PA