Congressman condemned over rally speech in support of jailed former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson

The Arizona chapter of the US’s largest Muslim civil rights group has condemned a congressman for appearing at a London rally in support of a jailed far-right British activist. Paul Gosar recently spoke at a rally supporting former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson. The Arizona branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said: “It is inexplicable for a sitting US congressman to speak at, let alone attend, a rally for someone responsible for spreading as much hate and bigotry as Tommy Robinson.”

CAIR-AZ executive director Imraan Siddiqi added: “We condemn the congressman’s choice to stand with far-right Islamophobic conspiracy theorists, and call on elected officials from both parties to speak out on this matter.” Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving a 13-month jail sentence for contempt of court after he was arrested in May while livestreaming from outside a criminal trial. Video footage of Sunday’s rally shows Mr Gosar, a Republican, calling Robinson a citizen journalist who had his freedoms taken away by the justice system. Last week, Mr Gosar expressed concern about Robinson while the House of Representatives was in session.

