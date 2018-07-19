Disabled teenager lands job with FTSE 100 firm

A young high flier has proven disability need not be a barrier in the financial world by landing a job with a leading FTSE 100 company. Rhys Joyce is a student at National Star College in Cheltenham – a specialist unit for young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties. Last year he met Jonathan McMahon, joint chief operating officer of St James’s Place Wealth Management during a function at the college. “We talked about the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and I explained that I had completed my Silver Award,” said Mr Joyce. “Mr McMahon suggested I shadow him for a day at work which I was honoured to do.”

Rhys Joyce, a student from the National Star College in Cheltenham Credit: Antony Thompson/PA

The 19-year-old, originally from Bridgend, South Wales, has Duchennes muscular dystrophy which affects his mobility and he uses a power wheelchair. Mr Joyce, who has recently completed a three-year BTEC Level 2 sport programme at the college, decided to approach St James’s Place about opportunities with the company. Following an online interview and two face-to-face interviews he was accepted on a one-year contract at the head office, which will start in September. “I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It has been a big inspiration of mine to be like everyone else and to have a job so that I didn’t have to take money off the state,” the teenager said.

