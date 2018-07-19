- ITV Report
EU countries warned of damage to come if no-deal Brexit happens
A no-deal Brexit could hit European Union countries to the tune of 1.5% of annual economic output, putting at risk more than a million jobs, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
“The strength of the euro area-UK integration implies that there would be no Brexit winners,” the international finance organisation said.
Earlier, the European Commission warned businesses and citizens in the remaining 27 EU states to prepare for "significant disruption" as it could not rule out a no-deal Brexit when Britain leaves in March 2019.
The ruling Conservative government has still yet to agree a way forward on Brexit following the referendum more than two years ago.
Once a plan is finally agreed, Theresa May would then need to negotiate it with the EU.
The UK Government announced it will produce around 70 “technical notices” over the coming weeks, setting out necessary preparations in the UK for a possible EU exit without agreement.
The union’s economic output would be hit with losses of around £192 billion pounds, according to Reuters calculations based on the IMF’s estimate of the size of the EU economy excluding Britain this year.
More than a million jobs in the EU are at risk, the IMF added.
In its report, the European Commission warned that “preparation must therefore be stepped up immediately at all levels and taking into account all possible outcomes”.
The European Commission released its report as Dominic Raab made his first visit to Brussels as Brexit Secretary for talks with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.
The 16-page Commission document warned of the possibility of long queues at borders and ports, disruption to planes and new restrictions on data transfers.
The IMF warned no deal could see Ireland losing almost 4% of its economy, due to its close trade ties with Britain, with countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany also suffering.
A softer Brexit which keeps Britain in the European Economic Area would soften the blows, but this has been rejected by the UK Government.