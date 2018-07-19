EU countries warned of damage to come if no-deal Brexit happens

A no-deal Brexit could hit European Union countries to the tune of 1.5% of annual economic output, putting at risk more than a million jobs, the International Monetary Fund has warned. “The strength of the euro area-UK integration implies that there would be no Brexit winners,” the international finance organisation said. Earlier, the European Commission warned businesses and citizens in the remaining 27 EU states to prepare for "significant disruption" as it could not rule out a no-deal Brexit when Britain leaves in March 2019. The ruling Conservative government has still yet to agree a way forward on Brexit following the referendum more than two years ago.

Theresa May is facing the pressure from both hard-Brexiters and remainers in her party Credit: PA

Once a plan is finally agreed, Theresa May would then need to negotiate it with the EU. The UK Government announced it will produce around 70 “technical notices” over the coming weeks, setting out necessary preparations in the UK for a possible EU exit without agreement. The union’s economic output would be hit with losses of around £192 billion pounds, according to Reuters calculations based on the IMF’s estimate of the size of the EU economy excluding Britain this year.

More than a million jobs in the EU are at risk, the IMF added. In its report, the European Commission warned that “preparation must therefore be stepped up immediately at all levels and taking into account all possible outcomes”.

After yet another Cabinet reshuffle, Dominic Raab is now the Brexit secretary. Credit: PA