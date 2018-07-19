European Commission issues call for EU states to get ready for no-deal Brexit

The European Commission has issued a warning to governments, businesses and citizens in the 27 remaining EU states to prepare for “significant disruption” as a result of Brexit.

Brussels officials said a no-deal cliff-edge withdrawal in March 2019 cannot be ruled out, and warned that “preparation must therefore be stepped up immediately at all levels and taking into account all possible outcomes”.

It comes after the Government announced that it will produce around 70 “technical notices” over the coming weeks, setting out necessary preparations in the UK for a possible EU exit without agreement.

And top Whitehall mandarins warned MPs of “horrendous consequences” if a cliff-edge withdrawal was accompanied by “spiteful or ignorant” behaviour on either side.

The chief executive of the Civil Service, John Manzoni, told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: “We will be ready for a no-deal Brexit. Not everything will be perfect.”

But he warned: “We have to prepare in the event that there are either spiteful or ignorant or whatever activities by third parties.

“That obviously makes it very uncomfortable and some horrendous consequences, and that’s what we have got to try and do our best to mitigate against.”