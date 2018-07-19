Father and son to run escape route taken by prisoner of war ancestor

Two family members are poised to run the route their prisoner of war ancestor took as he escaped from a German camp a century ago. James Dean and his father Paul, 53, from Devon, will retrace the 250km that Second Lieutenant Jock Tullis took after he escaped from the prison in Holzminden on July 23 1918. James said they were aiming to replicate the path his great-grandfather took 100 years ago as closely as possible as they head from the German town to Losser, on the Dutch border. “When we found his memoirs, although it doesn’t give the exact route, it gives us a rough route and I think that is what really sprung the idea in dad’s head,” the 19-year-old said. “It started out as a suggestion … then we talked about it again and we both decided we would like to do something like this. We knew physically we could do it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

James said his great-grandfather, who was in the Royal Flying Corps, spent two years as a prisoner of war after he had to land his two-seater Sopwith behind enemy lines. Second Lt Tullis had been on a reconnaissance mission around 80 miles from the border when disaster struck and he was captured. “While he was flying, his observer was shot in the jaw, and his own gun jammed and they started making their way back and then the engine failed,” James said. “He had no option but to land, but it was seen by hordes of Germans, and he had absolutely no chance.” Eventually ending up at the camp in Holzminden, imprisoned along with more than 550 other officers, the inmates spent nine months constructing a tunnel to escape.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.