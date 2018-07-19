Footage shows flames engulf lorry carrying hay bales

Dramatic footage shows a lorry stacked with hay bales engulfed in flames.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene after thick smoke was seen billowing from the lorry parked on the side of the M5 southbound, near Strensham services in Worcestershire.

Witness Kate Mundy filmed the incident and could feel the “incredible” heat emanating from the vehicle as she was driven past it on Thursday.

Her clip shows the fire taking hold of the vehicle’s tyres as smoke pours from the blackened bales.