Football clubs join suicide prevention campaign

Four football clubs in North Lanarkshire are to display a suicide prevention logo on strips this season to raise awareness of an issue that claims the life of one person almost every week in the area.

Motherwell, Airdrieonians, Albion Rovers and Clyde will all display the Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire logo on the back of their shirts with further prominent suicide prevention messages from Breathing Space, Samaritans and Childline displayed around their stadiums.

North Lanarkshire Council said almost one person every week dies by suicide in the area.

Motherwell have created a video involving manager Stephen Robinson and captain Peter Hartley to encourage people to talk about the problems they face.