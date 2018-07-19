Four-week-old baby ‘safe and well’ after car-jacking ordeal

A four-week-old baby girl who was inside an Audi when it was taken in a car-jacking has been found safe and well.

Dozens of officers had been deployed to search for a grey Audi A3 S-line in connection with the incident, and social media flooded with a police public appeal for help, on Thursday afternoon.

The car was targeted in Marie Drive, Acocks Green, in Birmingham, just after 4pm on Thursday, in an incident which left the baby’s mother needing hospital treatment.