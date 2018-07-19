Gangster relieved of £1.25 million in Bitcoin hidden in upmarket home

A senior member of an organised crime gang lost £1.5 million after his stash of cash, Bitcoin, gold, watches and jewellery was found by police when his girlfriend reported he had been kidnapped. Sergejs Teresko’s partner and members of the public raised the alarm when he was snatched from wealthy Virginia Water in Surrey in April last year. When police went to search the area they found the rented house from where he had vanished was a massive cannabis factory.

Unemployed Sergejs Teresko drove a Range Rover Evoque Credit: Surrey Police/PA

Latvian Teresko turned up safe and well the next day, and when officers searched his semi-detached house in Cobham they were stunned to find a keepkey device on which was stored £1.2 million worth of the digital currency Bitcoin. They also discovered nearly £263,000 in cash in a heavily sealed box and a number of designer watches. Despite having no obvious legitimate employment, Teresko drove a Range Rover Evoque and had access to a safety deposit box containing gold bars, loose gemstones, jewellery and £20,000 cash. Surrey Police has now become the first UK force to successfully seize Bitcoin, convert it into Sterling and be granted permission by a court to keep the cash for Government and police coffers.

Jewels including this necklace were found in the stash Credit: Surrey Police/PA