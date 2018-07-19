Harry and Meghan’s wedding carriage goes on display

The carriage used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate their wedding with a procession through Windsor has gone on display.

Meghan and Harry were cheered by more than 100,000 people when they travelled through the streets of the Berkshire town on May 19.

The spectacle gave well-wishers the chance to share in the couple’s big day, and the Ascot Landau can now be seen by the public at the Royal Mews in central London.