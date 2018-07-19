Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have asked a judge to dismiss Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against him, saying allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless.

In the federal court filing in Los Angeles, the lawyers discuss Judd’s comment that she would only let Weinstein touch her after she won an Academy Award in one of his films.

Judd said in her lawsuit that the statement was just a “mock bargain” she made in order to leave after he asked in a Beverly Hills hotel room 22 years ago if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.

Judd said Weinstein, a former movie mogul, “lorded” the comment over her many times in the future.

Weinstein’s lawyers say it meant Judd acknowledged that Weinstein would try to get her movie roles.

“According to plaintiff, Weinstein then attempted to live up to his part of the bargain by trying to cast plaintiff in as many roles as possible that could earn her an Academy Award,” the filing states.