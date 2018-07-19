Heart condition patients ‘at increased risk of stroke or bleeding’

Thousands of heart patients in England could be at increased risk of stroke or bleeding as a result of their medical treatment not being managed effectively by their local NHS trust, a charity has warned.

Anticoagulation UK said it has revealed a range of deficiencies in care and monitoring for patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), a common condition which causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

Patients require long-term treatment with a particular type of medicine known as an anticoagulant to reduce their risk of stroke.

Warfarin is the most frequently prescribed anticoagulant and the charity said regular monitoring of its levels via blood tests was regarded as essential, since there was a only a small therapeutic window in which the medicine was effective.

If there is too little of the medicine in the body it does not reduce the risk of stroke, and if there is too much it increases the risk of haemorrhage or bleeding.

Anticoagulation UK said it submitted Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to NHS Trusts in England and found more than 37,000 warfarin patients were experiencing inadequate anticoagulation control.

It also found more than 29,000 warfarin patients were recorded as spending less than two thirds (65%) of the time in the correct therapeutic range (TTR), putting them at an increased risk of stroke or bleeding.