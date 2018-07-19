Hike in expulsions and suspensions in England’s schools

More than 40 children a day are being expelled and over 2,000 suspended from England’s state schools, figures suggest. Government statistics reveal a hike in permanent and fixed-period exclusions in the space of 12 months, an increase which is likely to spark fresh debate about behaviour in schools. While persistent disruptive behaviour remains the most common reason for exclusion, there has also been a rise for other reasons including sexual misconduct, racial abuse and physical and verbal assault.

School leaders suggested the increase was down to a squeeze on school budgets and cuts to children’s services. The Department for Education (DfE) recently launched a review of exclusions in schools. School standards minister Nick Gibb said schools should only use permanent exclusions “as a last resort”, but that the Government supports teachers who take “proportionate” steps to ensure good behaviour. The DfE figures show that schoolchildren were expelled on 7,720 occasions in 2016/17 – up from 6,685 in 2015/16. This is equivalent to 40.6 children a day. Some 83% of permanent exclusions were in secondary schools.

There were 381,865 fixed-period exclusions in England’s state primary, secondary and special schools in 2016/17, up from 339,360. This is equivalent to around 2,010 a day. The most common reason for pupils being expelled and suspended was persistent disruptive behaviour, accounting for more than a third (35.7%) of permanent exclusions and 28.4% of fixed-period exclusions. A breakdown also shows a rise in permanent and fixed-period exclusions for other reasons including verbal and physical assaults against other pupils and adults, sexual misconduct, racist abuse, drug and alcohol-related reasons and causing damage. The figures show that pupils with special educational needs accounted for almost half of permanent exclusions (46.7%) and 44.9% of fixed-period exclusions. Poorer pupils – those on free school meals – were around four times more likely to be excluded, permanently or temporarily, than their richer classmates.

Mr Gibb said: “Schools should only use permanent exclusions as a last resort but we do support teachers in taking proportionate and measured steps to ensure good behaviour in schools. “Whilst we know there has been an increase in exclusions there are still fewer than the peak 10 years ago. “We recognise some groups of pupils are more likely to be excluded than others, which is why we launched an externally led review to look at how schools are using exclusions and why certain groups are disproportionately affected.”

