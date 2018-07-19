Legal challenge to Heathrow third runway launched

A legal challenge to block expansion of Heathrow has been launched by a group of councils, London mayor Sadiq Khan and Greenpeace.

The coalition formally notified Transport Secretary Chris Grayling of its intention to seek a judicial review of the Government’s decision to support a third runway at the west London hub.

Their letter sets out the grounds of their case and requests key documents.

The local authority group comprises five councils whose residents would be affected by expansion: Wandsworth, Hammersmith and Fulham, Richmond, Hillingdon and Windsor and Maidenhead.

They claim the Government’s National Policy Statement (NPS) setting out its support for the project fails to properly deal with the impact on air quality, climate change, noise and congestion.