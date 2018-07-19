London Bridge heroes among those honoured for bravery

Heroes of the London Bridge terror attack, including two who died trying to save others, have been recognised by the Queen for their bravery.

Victims Ignacio Echeverria and Kirsty Boden, killed during the atrocity in London last summer, feature on this year’s Civilian Gallantry list.

Two police officers who confronted the attackers as they carried out their murderous rampage in the centre of the capital on a busy Saturday night are awarded the George Medal, for gallantry of an extremely high order.

British Transport Police officer Wayne Marques, left badly injured after fighting off all three terrorists armed with only his baton, said the recognition is “a silver lining to what was a tragic event”.

The 39-year-old, who hopes to return to work soon, added: “(It’s) a silver lining I hope that not just me but my colleagues and my family and the people who have supported this can take some form of comfort and pride from.”

Metropolitan Police officer Charles Guenigault, who was off-duty at the time, recalled rushing to the aid of Pc Marques before he was also stabbed.

Two members of the public who in turn helped the Met officer, staying by his side from the scene right through to the hospital, receive the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.