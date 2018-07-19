- ITV Report
-
Man-made meteor showers to light up night sky 'by 2020'
A Japanese firm is in the final stages of building two micro-satellites that can create artificial meteor showers.
Tiny pellets are carried by each satellite and can be programmed to be released in any colour or size to create the effect of shooting stars.
Tokyo-based start-up ALE plans to let companies and individuals create live shows and performances using the technology by 2020.
Each space show will be able to be seen up to 200km away, with pellets shining for several seconds before they burn out like shooting stars.
ALE plans to launch it first satellite with Japan's space agency in 2019, the same year the world marks the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon. A private-sector rocket will carry the second satellite and both can stay in space for around two years.
The company has secured £15.4 million in funding for the satellites, which can each house around 400 pellets - enough for 20 to 30 events.
As well as shows, ALE is planning to create "giant" shooting stars that could hitch a ride on disused satellites already in space.
ALE chief engineer Ko Kamachi said: "We are planning to push a used satellite into the atmosphere on a targeted orbit to create a giant artificial shooting star."
The company also plan to contribute to aerospace research through their work.