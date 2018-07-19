Man-made meteor showers to light up night sky 'by 2020'

A Japanese firm is in the final stages of building two micro-satellites that can create artificial meteor showers.

Tiny pellets are carried by each satellite and can be programmed to be released in any colour or size to create the effect of shooting stars.

Tokyo-based start-up ALE plans to let companies and individuals create live shows and performances using the technology by 2020.

Each space show will be able to be seen up to 200km away, with pellets shining for several seconds before they burn out like shooting stars.