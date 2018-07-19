Man who killed young father for Rolex watch jailed for life

A man who stabbed a young father to death for his Rolex watch has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Metropolitan Police said the attackers, including Jordan Bailey-Mascoll, 26, showed “no pity” to 31 year-old Danny Pearce as he was chased, stabbed repeatedly and shot at in front of his friends and partner after leaving a jazz club in Greenwich, south east London, on July 15 2017.

Danny Pearce was killed for his Rolex watch Credit: Met Police/PA).

Bailey-Mascoll of Dartford, Kent, who had previously been found guilty of murder, was told he will have to serve at least 35 years as he was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court. Scotland Yard said that Bailey-Mascoll was also sentenced to 18 years in prison to run concurrently after pleading guilty to a robbery on July 13 2017. Mr Pearce, who has a five-year-old daughter, was among the group who were walking to a parked car when he was confronted by Bailey-Mascoll and another man, both on a moped, who demanded he hand over his Rolex watch. He refused and fled to a nearby house to seek help but was cornered by his attackers and died despite efforts of paramedics and police to save him. Footage shown in court showed Bailey-Mascoll and his accomplice picking out their target. The pillion passenger is seen raising his arm to point back at Mr Pearce, clearly alerting his accomplice they have found a potential victim, according to Scotland Yard. Moments after he refused to surrender his Rolex, Bailey-Mascoll produced a large knife and began chasing Mr Pearce while the second man shot in his direction. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stabbings but police also found gunshot grazing and evidence of at least four shots fired in Mr Pearce’s direction as he tried to flee.

The attackers got off a moped to carry out the attack Credit: Met Police/PA).

His mother Jan Pearce, 63, in a statement released after sentencing, said: “Danny was randomly murdered in Greenwich. “He left behind a family who loved him unconditionally, including two sisters and a brother. But it is not only us as adults suffering – Danny’s nieces and nephews are grieving and it hurts them in different ways. How do you answer a child when they ask where Uncle Danny is? “We need to get these murderers off the street – who knows who will be next and then another family will go through the same devastation as us. “I don’t want another mum to go through this agony. I need to know those responsible will be locked up for a very long time.”

A Silver Rolex watch similar to the one taken from Danny Pearce Credit: Met Police/PA.