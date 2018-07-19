May calls on EU to ‘evolve’ Brexit stance away from ‘unworkable’ ideas

Theresa May is to urge the European Union to “evolve” its position on Brexit and not fall back on “unworkable” ideas.

The Prime Minister will use a speech in Belfast on Friday to reiterate her refusal to contemplate any backstop deal that treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK.

Speaking at the city’s Waterfront Hall, she is due to say that any such deal would go against the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland 20 years ago after decades of conflict.

Mrs May will say that following the publication of the Government’s white paper agreed at Chequers, it is “now for the EU to respond”.

She will add: “Not simply to fall back on to previous positions which have already been proven unworkable. But to evolve their position in kind.

“And, on that basis, I look forward to resuming constructive discussions.”

The Irish border issue is one of the most disputed parts of the Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May’s speech comes the day after new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab headed to Brussels for the first time to take part in talks with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator.