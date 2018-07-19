MP declares no confidence in Theresa May over EU withdrawal plans

Conservative MP Philip Davies has submitted a letter of no confidence in Theresa May’s leadership, saying that he has “lost trust” in her ability to deliver Brexit.

The Prime Minister could face a confidence vote if the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady receives letters from 48 Tory MPs.

It is not known how many he has so far received, with Mr Davies becoming the third to go public, after Andrew Bridgen and Andrea Jenkyns.

Mr Davies’ move comes a day after fellow Eurosceptic Simon Clarke revealed he had withdrawn his own letter after changing his mind about trying to topple the Tory leader.

In a letter to voters in his Shipley constituency, obtained by the Yorkshire Post, Mr Davies said that Mrs May’s Chequers’ plan for Brexit was “unacceptable”.