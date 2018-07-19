Neighbour heard shouting and helicopters as four-week-old baby in car-jacking

A neighbour heard commotion and helicopters swarming above as a four-week-old girl was inside an Audi taken in a car-jacking. The baby was found safe and well shortly after dozens of officers were deployed to search for an Audi A3 S-line just after 4pm on Thursday afternoon. The car was targeted in Marie Drive, Acocks Green, in Birmingham, in an incident which left the baby’s mother needing hospital treatment. Philomena Coggins, a resident on the drive, said she heard a lot of noise with people shouting incomprehensibly.

She told the Press Association: “I heard a lot about it, I think it’s the house round the back of me. I only heard a lot of noise – I only found out later what it was about. “There were helicopters flying all over the place. They were making such a noise – you couldn’t hear anything. I think there was two at one point.” The 79-year-old added: “That was 4 o’clock this afternoon. I heard people talking, shouting but I couldn’t make out what they were saying.” Mrs Coggins said she was shown a picture of the infant but did not recognise her. “As long as everyone’s alright, that’s all that really matters. And the baby is fine, I’m told. That’s all that really matters at the end of the day. “It’s just a child, isn’t it? I was so upset when they first told me. Then they told me she’s okay – thank god.”

