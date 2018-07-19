New Brexit Secretary meets EU counterpart as Tories try to steady nerves

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is holding talks in Brussels with the EU’s chief negotiator as the Government attempts to try and steady its withdrawal strategy after two weeks of turmoil rocked the Tory party. Mr Raab’s encounter with Michel Barnier on Thursday will be his first in the role of Brexit Secretary after David Davis quit the post in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers Cabinet compromise on withdrawal aims. The meeting comes as Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Chris Patten predicted there could be an emergency Brexit general election in the autumn.

Lord Patten told BBC2’s Newsnight: “It is perfectly possible that this autumn and winter we will find that Parliament can’t move forward, can’t move back, can’t move sideways and that we are faced with chaos and crashing out of the European Union. “I don’t remotely discount that possibility. “So, I don’t either discount the prospect of us finding ourselves in a general election during the course of the autumn and winter. “If I was still party chairman … I would certainly be thinking about starting to book some advertising hoardings just in case.” The Brussels talks come as Mrs May makes her first visit to the Irish border since the referendum on Thursday. Dealing with post-Brexit cross-border trade remains a crunch issue in the withdrawal negotiations, and a source of tension in Tory ranks. The talks follow an extraordinary fortnight for the Government in which the Cabinet agreed a compromise deal on Brexit only for Mr Davis and Boris Johnson to quit Mrs May’s top team as a result.

