NHS feeling the heat as temperatures soar

Some NHS hospitals “have bounced unexpectedly from the recent extreme winter into a summer crisis” due to soaring temperatures across the UK, a leading medic has said.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said many hospitals had seen a large increase in attendances and admissions due to dehydration, particularly among the elderly.

He said this had added to pressures on emergency departments and acute medical units over recent weeks, derailing attempts to recover ground lost over the winter period.

“We know about the effect cold weather has on health but the recent hot weather has reminded us that heat can be equally as dangerous for people, not only the frail elderly but also those working outside,” Dr Scriven said.

“Hospitals are seeing large numbers of patients, particularly the elderly, requiring hospital treatment for dehydration and it’s effects and that is stretching capacity in some areas.

“The concern is that, certainly in some hospitals, we have bounced unexpectedly from the recent extreme winter into a summer crisis when hospitals will be attempting to get back on track.”