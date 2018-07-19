Protesting Nicaraguan students send terrified messages to their families while hiding from gunfire

Cowering behind barricades as shots rang out around them, these Nicaraguan students sent terrified farewell messages home as they feared for their lives.

"We are alone, we are alone," they shout.

"We will die then. There is nothing we can do."

The students, who were protesting against President Daniel Ortega, were met with heavy gunfire believed to be fired by forces loyal to the government.

"I did it for the country and I don't regret it," a crying girl said in the heartbreaking footage.

"Mother, forgive me. I love you."

The date of the recording remains unclear.