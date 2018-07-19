Parties unite to question when post-Brexit rights for Ireland will be agreed

Pro-Remain parties in Northern Ireland have expressed concern at uncertainty over outstanding rights and access issues in the Brexit negotiations

In a joint statement on Brexit, Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and Green Party said the Brexit process was at a “crucial point”.

They said a commitment from the UK and EU last December to ensure no diminution of rights on the island of Ireland had not been translated into an agreed position in the withdrawal agreement.

Among issues they raised concern on was continued access to third-level study available to EU students; continued access to the European Health Insurance Card; continued provision for cross-border health services in Ireland – such as the

Northwest Cancer Centre in Londonderry and the Children’s Heart Centre in Dublin – and safeguards for European Economic Area migrant workers in Northern Ireland.