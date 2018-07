A penguin chick who hatched from a broken egg has made an astonishing recovery.

London Zoo keepers, who nicknamed the Humboldt chick Rainbow, rushed her to a local vet, who had to use tweezers to remove bits of shell from her coat.

She was then transferred to the custom-built incubation room in the colony's home on Penguin Beach.

The month-old chick is expected to stay in the incubation room until she is 10 weeks old.