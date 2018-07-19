- ITV Report
-
Poundworld to disappear from the high street as final store closures announced
Poundworld will disappear from the high street next month after its administrators announced the chain’s final set of store closures.
Deloitte has said all of Poundworld’s stores will likely close by August 10, affecting 2,339 staff.
The budget retailer is also closing its warehouse and distribution network, the Press Association understands, alongside its head office in Normanton, West Yorkshire, leading to the loss of 300 jobs.
Administrators have announced the closure of 145 Poundworld stores already.
Poundworld fell into administration on June 11, putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335-store portfolio.
Deloitte has been announcing tranches of store closures over the past two weeks after failing to find a buyer for the whole business.
Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”
The administrators are still in talks with some interested parties about selling parts of the remaining business, but hopes of saving a significant number of jobs has faded.
The full list of affected stores and number of job losses:
- Accrington 11
- Alloa 12
- Armagh18
- Aylesbury 7
- Ayr 13
- Barnsley (Peel Street) 9
- Barnsley (Wombwell Lane) 9
- Blyth Pw 7
- Bracknell 8
- Bradford 16
- Brighouse 11
- Bristol Bradley Stoke 13
- Clydebank 13
- Colwyn Bay 8
- Cookstown 12
- Cramlington 6
- Crossgates 7
- Darlington 11
- Dartford 23
- Derby 13
- Doncaster Bb 19
- Durham 14
- Edinburgh 10
- Ellesmere Port 12
- Exeter 13
- Falkirk 12
- Gosport 10
- Gravesend 14
- Hamilton 10
- Hemel Hempstead 10
- Hereford 13
- Hull 7
- Leeds 12
- Leith 10
- Leith 9
- Llanelli 18
- Londonderry 15
- Manchester Fort 14
- Mansfield 7
- Middlesbrough (Hill Street Centre) 17
- Middlesbrough (Cleveland Retail Park) 20
- Middleton 10
- Nelson 10
- Newport 11
- Northampton 16
- Nottingham Lady Bay 15
- Omagh 17
- Paisley Bb 21
- Peckham 13
- Peterborough 12
- Port Glasgow 11
- Preston (Corporation Street Retail Park) 10
- Preston (St George’s Shopping Centre) 9
- Rayleigh 11
- Rhyl 10
- Rotherham 10
- Sale 3
- Salford 7
- Shawlands 9
- St Helens 11
- Staines 8
- Stechford 16
- Stevenage 18
- Stockton 10
- Swadlincote 11
- Torquay 6
- Waltham Cross 10
- Warrington 11
- Washington (The Galleries Shopping Centre) 13
- Washington (The Galleries Retail Park) 11
- West Ealing 12
- Widnes 6
- Wisbech 13
- Woking 17
- Workington 7
- Worksop 8
- Wrexham 11
- Wythenshawe 10
Deloitte has turned down a bid from company founder Chris Edwards, who was looking to save a raft of stores and safeguard around 3,000 jobs.
The founder of rival Poundland, Steven Smith, has also been linked to a bid to salvage part of Poundworld out of administration.
The collapse came amid decreasing footfall, rising costs and weak consumer confidence.
The budget retail chain, formerly owned by TPG Capital, is one of a number of retailers to call in administrators this year, with Toys R Us and Maplin disappearing from UK high streets.
The Gaucho restaurant group also fell into administration on Thursday, with the Cau chain being closed immediately, leading to the loss of 540 jobs.