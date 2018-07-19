Poundworld to disappear from the high street as final store closures announced

Poundworld will disappear from the high street next month after its administrators announced the chain’s final set of store closures. Deloitte has said all of Poundworld’s stores will likely close by August 10, affecting 2,339 staff. The budget retailer is also closing its warehouse and distribution network, the Press Association understands, alongside its head office in Normanton, West Yorkshire, leading to the loss of 300 jobs.

Poundworld had been operating with 335 stores and around 5,100 staff before it went bust last month. Credit: PA

Administrators have announced the closure of 145 Poundworld stores already. Poundworld fell into administration on June 11, putting more than 5,100 jobs at risk across its 335-store portfolio. Deloitte has been announcing tranches of store closures over the past two weeks after failing to find a buyer for the whole business. Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.” The administrators are still in talks with some interested parties about selling parts of the remaining business, but hopes of saving a significant number of jobs has faded.

The full list of affected stores and number of job losses:

Poundworld is soon to disappear from the high street. Credit: PA

Accrington 11

Alloa 12

Armagh18

Aylesbury 7

Ayr 13

Barnsley (Peel Street) 9

Barnsley (Wombwell Lane) 9

Blyth Pw 7

Bracknell 8

Bradford 16

Brighouse 11

Bristol Bradley Stoke 13

Clydebank 13

Colwyn Bay 8

Cookstown 12

Cramlington 6

Crossgates 7

Darlington 11

Dartford 23

Derby 13

Doncaster Bb 19

Durham 14

Edinburgh 10

Ellesmere Port 12

Exeter 13

Falkirk 12

Gosport 10

Gravesend 14

Hamilton 10

Hemel Hempstead 10

Hereford 13

Hull 7

Leeds 12

Leith 10

Leith 9

Llanelli 18

Londonderry 15

Manchester Fort 14

Mansfield 7

The founder of rival Poundland, Steven Smith, has been linked to a bid to salvage part of Poundworld out of administration. Credit: PA

Middlesbrough (Hill Street Centre) 17

Middlesbrough (Cleveland Retail Park) 20

Middleton 10

Nelson 10

Newport 11

Northampton 16

Nottingham Lady Bay 15

Omagh 17

Paisley Bb 21

Peckham 13

Peterborough 12

Port Glasgow 11

Preston (Corporation Street Retail Park) 10

Preston (St George’s Shopping Centre) 9

Rayleigh 11

Rhyl 10

Rotherham 10

Sale 3

Salford 7

Shawlands 9

St Helens 11

Staines 8

Stechford 16

Stevenage 18

Stockton 10

Swadlincote 11

Torquay 6

Waltham Cross 10

Warrington 11

Washington (The Galleries Shopping Centre) 13

Washington (The Galleries Retail Park) 11

West Ealing 12

Widnes 6

Wisbech 13

Woking 17

Workington 7

Worksop 8

Wrexham 11

Wythenshawe 10

Poundworld has been a staple of the UK high street for years, but not anymore. Credit: PA