Prince of Wales to give evidence about disgraced bishop at sexual abuse inquiry

The Prince of Wales is to give evidence to the child sexual abuse inquiry as it examines how allegations against a disgraced former Church of England bishop were handled. A written statement from Charles will be read on July 27 during the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) investigation into the Anglican Church as it focuses on Peter Ball, a published timetable said. Now 86, the former bishop of Lewes and then Gloucester was jailed for 32 months in October 2015 for sexually abusing 18 young men over 30 years. He was released in February last year after serving half his sentence behind bars. The inquiry is examining how the Church of England handled allegations of sexual abuse and has previously focused on the Diocese of Chichester – where Ball and several other convicted paedophile priests once officiated.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the week-long case study beginning on Monday, the inquiry said it will investigate “whether there were inappropriate attempts by people of prominence to interfere in the criminal justice process after he was first accused of child sexual offences”. Ball’s court case heard that a member of the royal family – who has never been named – was among a host of public figures who supported him when he avoided charges in 1993. He boasted of his links to royalty and was said to be a confidant of the Prince of Wales, with an independent review finding he used his connections to boost his position. Previously Clarence House reportedly said it did not believe the correspondence between Ball and the future king – whose Highbury country residence sits in the Diocese of Gloucester over which the bishop once presided – had any bearing on the issues before the inquiry but did not object to them being shared for consideration.

Paedophile former bishop Peter Ball was jailed for 32 months in October 2015 Credit: John Stillwell/PA