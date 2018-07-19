Russians protest over moves to raise retirement age

Russians are mounting protests against plans to raise the retirement age, in a rare challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership. The State Duma on Thursday approved a bill that would raise the age at which senior citizens can receive state pensions from 60 to 65 for men, and from 55 to 63 for women. The rise would occur in stages over the next 15 years.

Protesters make their point outside the State Duma Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Activists from both Communist and pro-free market parties held demonstrations ahead of the vote, reflecting the unusually broad resistance to the pension reform. Several arrests were reported at an unauthorised rally in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The government argues that Russia needs pension reform to boost economic growth, but Mr Putin’s approval rating slipped after the announcement.

Activist Sergey Udaltsov holds a poster reading Raising The Retirement Age Is Genocide! Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP