Shake-up in traditional party line-up may be on the way, says Vince Cable

Realignment of Britain’s political party system may be on the way because of “civil war” within the two major parties and the threat of a chaotic no-deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has said. Sir Vince said that “reasonable” politicians from all parties wanted to avoid the possibility of the UK crashing out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement. He said “the conditions are there” for change in the traditional line-up of parties, and made clear that he was taking steps to prepare the Lib Dems for working with people outside the party.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Vince revealed that he missed a vital Brexit vote in the Commons on Monday in order to take part in a “confidential political meeting on relevant subjects”, but declined to give details of who he was talking with. Asked whether he believed a political realignment was coming, Sir Vince said: “It does look as if it may happen. “The problem is the Conservative Party is now hopelessly divided in civil war and there is a similar situation in the Labour Party for different reasons. “A lot of people in both the major parties are talking openly about breaking away and people outside are trying to encourage it.

