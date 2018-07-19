Sir Cliff feels he will never be quite the same again, says Gloria Hunniford

Sir Cliff Richard feels that he will never be “quite the same again” after his battle against the BBC, his close friend Gloria Hunniford has said.

The broadcaster, who was at the High Court for the judgment, said she spoke again to Sir Cliff on Wednesday night and checked how he was.

Hunniford told Good Morning Britain: “I was talking to him last night and asked, ‘How are you feeling?’

“And he said, ‘You know, I don’t think I’ll ever be quite the same again. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop talking, not only to my friends but inside my head, about the injustice that I’ve had to go through for four years’.