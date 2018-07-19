Spanish court drops extradition bid against Catalan leaders wanted for rebellion

A Spanish Supreme Court judge has dropped extradition requests for six politicians wanted on rebellion charges for their roles in promoting the Catalonia region’s independence. They include former regional president Carles Puigdemont. Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid arrest after the Spanish government removed him and his Cabinet from office at the end of October.

Carles Puigdemont is the former president of Catalonia Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

He was arrested in Germany in March as he was travelling from Finland to Brussels and is believed to be living in Hamburg. The Spanish judge withdrew his extradition requests after a German court ruled last week that Mr Puigdemont could not be sent back to Spain for rebellion, only for embezzlement connected to the alleged misuse of public funds for a referendum on secession. Judge Pablo Llarena was scathing in his assessment of the German court’s decision, describing it as “a lack of commitment” in pursuing the fugitives.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Llarena wants Mr Puigdemont and his separatist allies to face charges of rebellion and sedition, as well as misuse of public funds. If Mr Puigdemont and the others were extradited solely for alleged embezzlement, Spanish prosecutors would be able to put them on trial just on that charge. Rebellion carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years in Spain, while misuse of public funds is punishable by up to 12 years.

A yellow ribbon in support of Catalonian politicians who have been jailed Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP

Mr Llarena said in a decision published on Thursday that he was revoking the international arrest warrants for the six former officials. It was a development the Catalan separatist movement took as a victory against Spain’s central authorities. The first deputy speaker of the regional parliament in Catalonia, Josep Costa, tweeted “Llarena KO”. Mr Puigdemont’s lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, declared triumph, writing on Twitter: “It looks like we have a memorable summer.”

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati, on stage at the Scottish National Party’s spring conference Credit: Jane Barlow/PA