Sports Direct profits plunge 72.5% after taking hit on Debenhams stake

Sports Direct has blamed tough comparatives and an £85 million hit from its stake in Debenhams for dragging full-year profits down 72.5%. The sports retailer said on Thursday that its pre-tax profits plunged to £77.5 million in the year to April 29, from £281.6 million a year earlier. It was impacted in part by an investment in Debenhams, having increased its total stake to 29.7% during the period.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The company upped its holding in the struggling department store chain in March, bringing it close to a level at which it must launch a takeover bid. Sports Direct took an £85.4 million hit as a result of Debenhams recent reduction in value. The total loss on that investment was otherwise £98.1 million. The company also has strategic investments in businesses including Goals Soccer Centres, French Connection, and House of Fraser. Shares in Sports Direct dropped as much 11% in early trading. Sports Direct said comparative figures from a year earlier were tough to match, having been boosted due to its sale of JD Sports shares and the disposal of the Dunlop brand. The loss of Dunlop also hit revenues from its wholesale and licensing division, which dropped 22.7% to £186.3 million, but the disposal eased operating cost pressures which decreased by 31%.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Total group revenue for the period was up 3.5% at £3.4 billion, though its UK sports retail sales fell 2% to £2.2 billion. But founder Mike Ashley tried to turn attention to the group’s underlying profits. “I’m pleased that our underlying EBITDA has come in at the top end of our expected range at £306.1 million as we indicated this time last year, and also that the underlying profit after tax has increased substantially to £104.9 million,” he said. Sports Direct is likely to benefit in the next financial year from the sale of its remaining stake in JD Sports, after the sportswear rival completed its takeover of The Finish Line. It helped Mr Ashley’s business net £45.2 million in proceeds.

Sports Direct will sell its remaining stake in JD Sports which they are likely to benefit from in the next financial year. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images