Steam pipe explosion sends pedestrians rushing for cover in New York

A steam pipe has exploded beneath New York’s Fifth Avenue, hurling chunks of asphalt flying.

The blast sent a geyser of billowing white steam into the air and forced pedestrians to take cover.

No injuries were reported, but Con Ed, which owns the subterranean pipe, warned people who may have got material on them to bag their clothes and shower immediately as a precaution against possible asbestos.

Buildings along several blocks of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan were evacuated as a precaution.