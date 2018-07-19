Tech transformation is coming – new Health Secretary

The new Health and Social Care Secretary has pledged almost half a billion pounds to transform technology in the NHS. In his first speech since being appointed, Matt Hancock will announce a £487 million funding package to create “the most advanced health system in the world”. He will vow to drive culture change within the NHS and social care sector, working with staff to embrace the latest technology, to improve their workload and patient care. Addressing staff at West Suffolk Hospital on Friday, Mr Hancock will list technology, the workforce and prevention as his early top priorities.

“From today, let this be clear: tech transformation is coming,” he is expected to say. “The opportunities of new technology, done right across the whole of health and social care, are vast. Let’s work together to seize them.” Around £412 million will be made available to transform technology in hospitals, to improve care and give more patients access to health services at home. A further £75 million will be available for trusts to replace paper systems with electronic ones, in a bid to reduce medication errors. Setting out his vision for the NHS, the former secretary for digital, culture, media and sport will say: “In all my experience, the small part is finding or inventing the technology. “The big part is embedding a culture of always looking for the best possible technology and embracing it. I want to drive that culture change. “And I want to work with everyone across the NHS and social care system to embrace the next generation of technology.”

