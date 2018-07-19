Theresa May: Brexit plan will ensure no hard Irish border

The Prime Minister has moved to assure people living on the Irish border that her plan for Brexit will ensure no hardening of the frontier. Theresa May made the comments during her first visit to the border since the Brexit referendum. “We’ve produced a proposal which would enable us to have a free trade area between the UK and the EU and a customs arrangement that would mean people here would continue to be able to trade seamlessly across the border and there will be no hard border, that’s what we want to see,” Mrs May told the Press Association.

Mrs May toured the Belleek Pottery factory in Co Fermanagh, meeting workers and business representatives from both sides of the border. Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster welcomed her to the landmark, which sits close to the almost invisible frontier between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. Mrs Foster, whose 10 MPs prop up the Prime Minister’s minority government at Westminster, had extended an invite to Mrs May to visit her Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency on what will be a two-day schedule of events in Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister had previously faced criticism for failing to hear first-hand from locals living and working near what is to become the UK’s only land border with the European Union.

Members of the PSNI and the Gardai stand exactly on the border in Belleek, Bleak County Fermanagh, ahead of Prime Minster Theresa May’s visit Credit: Niall Carson/PA

“I’ve been hearing and talking to people about the impact on Northern Ireland previously, I wanted to be here today as one of the things underpinning the work that we did on the White Paper was the need to ensure that we not just had no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland but also no border down the Irish Sea,” she told the Press Association. “It’s important that Northern Ireland as part of the UK can trade within our own internal market in the UK, so we have put forward a proposal that would deal with that issue and would deliver no hard border.” The border remains a crucial sticking point in Brexit negotiations with the EU, amid a stand-off between the UK and Brussels on how to maintain free flow of movement across the 310-mile frontier between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. When asked about former foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s comments that “Brexit could still be saved”, Mrs May insisted her facilitated customs arrangement plan would deliver Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May met the DUP leader Arlene Foster at the Belleek pottery factory Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA